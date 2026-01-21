Another European country joins Trump’s proposed Peace Council

Another European state backs Trump Peace Council plan.

Another European country has signaled support for a new international body proposed by Donald Trump, despite mounting skepticism across the continent.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed on Tuesday that his government had accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the proposed “Peace Council.”

According to EFE, as cited by Agerpres, Rama said Albania was ready to become one of the founding members.

In a message published on social media, Rama wrote: “It is a privilege and an honor to express my full willingness to contribute to this important effort and to fully participate in a joint effort aimed at translating a vision into action.”

He added: “The Republic of Albania firmly supports the United States of America in all efforts to promote peace, security and constructive global engagement.”

Council proposal

Trump has invited around 60 countries to join the new body, according to EFE. Invitations were sent to US allies as well as leaders of authoritarian states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Under the draft charter promoted by Trump, countries seeking permanent membership would be required to pay a fee of one billion dollars.

The United States president would serve as the council’s first leader.

European hesitation

While the European Union received an invitation, the European Commission has expressed reservations. France has also declined to support the proposal at this stage.

A source close to President Emmanuel Macron said France “does not intend to give a favorable response” for now, citing concerns over respect for “the principles and structure of the United Nations,” according to earlier reporting referenced by EFE.

Criticism and powers

Commentators have described the Peace Council as a potential parallel to the United Nations, designed to advance US interests.

The eight-page draft charter criticizes institutions that have “failed too often” and calls for “a more agile and effective peace organization.”

The document grants Trump sweeping powers, including the exclusive right to invite or remove members and a veto over council decisions, unless opposed by two-thirds of participants.

The initial mission envisioned by Washington is to oversee reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

However, the charter assigns the body a broader mandate to help resolve armed conflicts worldwide, without explicitly naming Gaza.

Sources: EFE, Agerpres