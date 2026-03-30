Australia introduces free public transport in two states amid fuel crisis

Rising fuel prices and supply shortages are forcing authorities in Australia to take emergency measures. Officials are now turning to public transport as a short-term solution to ease pressure on households.

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The move comes as disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran continue to impact global energy flows.

Victoria and Tasmania have announced that public transport will be free for a limited period, according to The Sun. The policy applies to trains, buses and trams, with Victoria offering the measure for at least a month, including in Melbourne.

In Tasmania, free travel on buses and ferries will run from March 30 until July 1, reports The Sun.

Crisis response

The initiative is aimed at helping residents cope with sharply rising fuel costs. Petrol prices have surged to nearly $3 per litre, while some stations have reported running out of fuel entirely.

Authorities say the temporary measure is designed to reduce reliance on cars and ease demand at fuel stations.

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“This is a temporary measure to help with the cost of living – it will take pressure off the pump and help you save,” said Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.

Panic buying spreads

Reports cited by The Sun indicate widespread panic buying, with some comparing the situation to early pandemic conditions.

Retailers have seen a surge in demand for fuel storage containers. One employee said supplies of jerry cans are disappearing within minutes of restocking.

“We’re getting jerry can deliveries at least three to four times a week and once we fill the shelves within 45 minutes they’re gone,” the worker said.

Wider impact

The shortage has led to broader disruptions, including increased theft at petrol stations and reports of fuel being taken from rural properties.

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Australia relies heavily on imported fuel, with much of it coming through routes affected by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to meet state leaders to coordinate a national response, though not all regions have agreed on free transport measures.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the policy reflects growing demand for alternatives, noting a recent increase in public transport use.

“We know the rising cost of fuel is impacting the family budget, and that’s why we have again taken strong and decisive action to protect Tasmanians,” he said.

Sources: The Sun



