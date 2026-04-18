How to spot a stroke before it is too late

A stroke can strike suddenly and without warning, making quick recognition critical. Health experts say knowing the early signs can dramatically improve outcomes and even save lives.

With hundreds of cases reported daily in the UK, awareness remains a key part of prevention and response.

What is a stroke

According to The Independent, around 240 people in the UK experience a stroke every day. It occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, depriving it of oxygen and nutrients.

There are two main types: ischaemic strokes, caused by a blockage such as a clot, and haemorrhagic strokes, which happen when a blood vessel bursts.

Doctors often describe stroke as a “brain attack” to stress the urgency, as delays in treatment can lead to permanent damage or death.

Recognising symptoms

Early recognition is vital, and awareness campaigns have long promoted the FAST test to identify common warning signs.

To improve detection, this has been expanded to “BE FAST,” which includes additional symptoms.

B stands for balance issues, such as dizziness or sudden loss of coordination. E refers to vision problems, including blurred or double vision.

F highlights facial drooping, while A signals weakness or numbness in the arms or legs. S relates to speech difficulties, such as slurred or confused speech.

T stands for time, meaning urgent medical help should be sought immediately.

Other warning signs

Symptoms can vary and sometimes appear differently in certain groups, including women.

Additional signs may include sudden confusion, fatigue, nausea, severe headaches or difficulty swallowing.

In some cases, symptoms may disappear within hours. This can indicate a transient ischaemic attack, or “mini stroke,” which is still a serious warning sign requiring urgent care.

Urgent response

Experts stress that stroke treatment is a race against time. Rapid medical intervention can limit brain damage and improve recovery.

Patients taken directly to specialist stroke units often have better outcomes due to faster diagnosis and targeted care.

New technologies, including telemedicine and mobile stroke units, are also helping speed up treatment by connecting paramedics with specialists before hospital arrival.

Sources: The Independent



