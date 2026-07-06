Bank of America warns of a painful stock market snapback as artificial intelligence speculation reaches extreme levels

Bank of America analysts are sounding the alarm on a historically expensive stock market, warning that extreme speculation surrounding the artificial intelligence boom could trigger a painful 5 percent market snapback.

The S&P 500 just celebrated its strongest quarter since 2020, but major financial institutions are warning that the impressive 9 percent year-to-date rally is about to crash into a wall.

According to a recent analysis reported by Fortune, Bank of America is predicting that the stock market will soon surrender a massive portion of its recent gains. Analysts have reaffirmed a year-end target of 7,100 for the broad market index, signaling a painful 5 percent plunge from current levels.

The bank explicitly blames this pessimistic outlook on extreme speculation surrounding high-multiple stocks, noting that these massive valuations historically precede a devastating market snapback.

Furthermore, companies heavily invested in the ongoing artificial intelligence boom are seeing their free cash flow completely erode under the weight of massive infrastructure spending.

Fighting sticky inflation with higher interest rates

Compounding the market’s vulnerability is the harsh reality that the Federal Reserve is still locked in a fierce battle against sticky inflation.

After allowing inflation to run above its 2 percent target for more than five years, the central bank is reportedly losing patience. Bank of America predicts that the Fed will aggressively hike interest rates three times this year to finally rein in the runaway costs.

While stocks have traditionally survived previous tightening cycles, analysts warn that the current market is historially expensive, rivaled only by the massive dot-com bubble of 1999. The semiconductor sector remains at the absolute epicenter of this extreme froth, with tech giants like Micron Technology surging a staggering 242 percent in 2026 alone, fueling severe anxiety that the unrelenting AI momentum is fundamentally unsustainable.

Flirting with bear market volatility

The cracks in the foundation are already showing across global markets, triggering stomach-churning rollercoasters for everyday investors.

South Korea’s Kospi index recently hit a record high on the back of major AI companies, only to suffer its fifth-worst daily plunge in history just days later. Analysts at Capital Economics note that this specific brand of extreme volatility is a massive red flag, as similar selloffs have historically only occurred during severe bear markets or massive financial crises.

Even moderately bullish firms like JPMorgan are explicitly warning their clients to prepare for the high probability of a sudden flash crash. Despite these severe warnings, prominent Wall Street optimists like Ed Yardeni are completely dismissing comparisons to the disastrous late 1990s, arguing that the current rally is driven by fabulous corporate earnings momentum rather than blind fear of missing out.