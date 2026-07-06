Bill Clinton unleashes blistering Independence Day attack on Donald Trump

National celebrations often become occasions for wider political debate. Questions about leadership, public institutions and the country’s direction remained at the center of discussion after the holiday.

The United States marked Independence Day on Saturday as the country continues its observance of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Alongside the celebrations, the occasion also prompted sharply different reflections on the country’s political direction.

According to Deadline, former U.S. President Bill Clinton used an Independence Day message to warn that the country is facing a renewed threat to its democratic system. In a Facebook post, Danish author and commentator Carsten Jensen offered a harsher judgment, arguing that the present crisis reflects deeper patterns in American history.

The two texts come from very different places. Clinton wrote as a former president defending the promise of the American experiment. Jensen wrote as a European critic who sees that promise as inseparable from conquest, slavery, war and profit.

Clinton presents American democracy as damaged but repairable. Jensen describes a country whose political sickness has long roots. But both used the anniversary moment to ask whether the United States can still resist authoritarian habits, public indifference and the rule of money.

Raids and revenge

Clinton’s statement began with the founding ideals of equality, elected government and “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” He then turned quickly to the present.

He cited “serious threats to our own institutions and to our democracy itself,” linking the danger to immigration raids, political revenge, attacks on free expression and the use of government for private gain.

Rather than offering a broad patriotic message, Clinton listed abuses he believes are reshaping public life. He accused those in power of sending “masked agents” into communities and of starting “an unconstitutional war on a whim.”

He also said federal authority is being used against opponents while protecting the powerful. In one of the statement’s sharpest phrases, he called the governing agenda “socialism for the super-rich.”

The line was not only an economic attack. It was part of a larger warning that public institutions can be hollowed out when loyalty, wealth and political obedience matter more than law, competence or democratic restraint.

History is part of the fight

Clinton’s statement also focused on national memory. He accused current leaders of trying to deny past wrongs and remove books that challenge a cleaner version of American history.

That gave the statement a broader frame. Clinton did not present the United States as a country that has always lived up to its ideals. Instead, he described American history as a repeated fight over who belongs inside the promise of freedom.

He pointed to the Civil War, the end of slavery, industrial reforms, civil rights, women’s rights and environmental protection as moments when the country changed because people forced it to expand its idea of citizenship and justice.

The former president’s message was therefore both critical and hopeful. He said the country has reached dangerous moments before, but has often moved forward when citizens resisted exclusion and demanded a wider democracy.

“There is still nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what’s right with America,” Clinton said.

That sentence shows the core of his view. The system is under pressure, but not beyond repair. For Clinton, the answer lies in voting, service, public engagement and a renewed belief that democratic life depends on ordinary citizens.

A much bleaker account

Jensen’s Facebook post took a much darker route. He began with Trump’s July 4 language about America as hope, promise, light and honor, then questioned what those words mean under Trump.

Jensen cited Vietnamese-American writer Viet Thanh Nguyen, who came to the United States as a refugee child in 1975. Jensen quoted him as calling America “a sick, wounded and angry giant,” then used that image as a starting point for his own argument.

Jensen presented American history as a chain of violence and denial. He linked the treatment of Indigenous peoples, slavery, racial degradation, mass incarceration and foreign wars to the country’s current political condition.

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His post was not written as a neutral political assessment. It was an indictment. Jensen said the United States has repeatedly justified violence while claiming innocence, from Vietnam to the wars that followed the September 11 attacks.

In his view, the disorder America has helped create elsewhere now echoes inside the country itself. He used words such as anarchy, lawlessness, corruption, gangsterism, abuse of power, distrust and loss of meaning to summarize the country’s condition.

Profit sits behind both critiques

The clearest connection between Clinton and Jensen is their focus on wealth and power.

Clinton said government is being turned into a source of enrichment for those close to authority. Jensen made a broader claim: that Trump is the product of a system where profit has been elevated above equality, law and community.

According to the author, Trump understands the emotional force of loss. Many Americans, he wrote, feel that the world they once recognized has disappeared. In that reading, the word “again” in Trump’s slogan matters because it promises a return to familiarity.

But Jensen does not present that promise as genuine restoration. He sees it as a political trap. He wrote that decades of unchecked market ideology helped turn the American dream into a nightmare for many people, while leaving real freedom to a small minority.

He also tied that worldview to climate policy; That Trump rejects global warming because fossil fuels offer greater profit and control than renewable resources such as sunlight and wind.

Clinton’s language was more institutional. Jensen’s was more sweeping and moral. Still, both texts tied democratic decline to private gain.

Resistance remains the final question

The two men differ most clearly in their level of faith.

Clinton believes the United States can recover by drawing on its own democratic traditions. Jensen doubts that the crisis can be separated from the country’s older history of domination, violence and profit.

Clinton sees the anniversary as a chance to renew civic duty. Jensen sees it as a moment to challenge patriotic self-congratulation.

The former president called on citizens to defend democracy through voting, service and public responsibility. Jensen wrote that resistance still exists among people who dare to imagine something better, especially in communities where people reach out to one another.

Both responses treat the anniversary as more than a date on the calendar. It becomes a question about whether public life can still be defended against power, money and silence.

Sources: Deadline; Carsten Jensen/Facebook post.