Barron has inherited one thing from his father: Interest in making money

Barron Trump has largely stayed out of the political spotlight despite growing up in one of America’s most high-profile families.

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As the youngest son of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, his life has unfolded under public scrutiny but often at a distance.

Now, after turning 20, new details are emerging about the direction he may take next.

A private upbringing

Unlike his older siblings, Barron has maintained a relatively low public profile.

He spent much of his childhood away from media attention, focusing on school while his father moved through business and politics.

According to reports, that quieter upbringing may have helped shape a more reserved personality.

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Business ambitions

Despite his low profile, Barron is now said to be increasingly interested in business.

According to People, sources close to the family say he is preparing for a new phase focused on entrepreneurship.

“Barron has inherited his father’s interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur,” a source said.

Early ventures

Reports suggest he has already been involved in financial projects.

According to Forbes, Barron is believed to have ties to cryptocurrency ventures linked to the Trump family, contributing to a reported net worth of around $150 million.

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Much of that wealth is said to be tied up in digital assets that are not yet accessible.

Drive to prove himself

Sources indicate that his motivation goes beyond financial success.

“This is how to impress his family,” one source said. “He wants to make his own mark.”

“He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years,” another added.

“Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money.”

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Personality differences

Those familiar with Barron describe him as both similar to and different from his father.

“Barron is a carbon copy of his father, yet he is blessed without the elder’s brashness,” a source said.

“He is more like his mother with a European aloof and quiet sophistication.”

Others describe him as more independent, shaped by growing up in the public eye.

Barron is currently studying at New York University, splitting time between campuses in New York and Washington.

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Sources say he is comfortable in Washington, where he remains close to his family while exploring future opportunities.