Barron Trump ‘dined with manosphere influencer’ who claims he admired Andrew Tate

Barron Trump is the youngest son of President Donald Trump.

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As a result, his name has increasingly drawn public attention.

But being part of a presidential family also means scrutiny over who you spend time with, and recent claims suggest he may be moving in unexpected circles.

Dinner claim

Manosphere influencer Justin Waller says he had dinner with Barron Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2024.

Speaking in an interview, Waller claimed he also met Donald Trump on the same evening according to Inquisitr.

“I had dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago. I met Donald that night. I’ve been to Mar-a-Lago four or five times,” he said.

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According to The Irish Star, Waller later shared a photo from the gathering on social media.

Inner circle links

Waller also claimed he moved his family to Florida to gain closer access to Trump’s network.

The reported dinner included several public figures, among them MMA fighter Colby Covington and businessman Patrick Bet-David.

Waller has suggested he has maintained ongoing contact with Barron Trump since then.

Tate connection

In earlier comments reported by The New York Times, Waller said Barron expressed admiration for Andrew Tate.

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He claimed the two discussed legal cases involving Tate and his brother during a call.

Reports indicate the Tate brothers are facing serious criminal charges in Romania.

Waller also said he took on a mentoring role, offering Barron personal advice.

Growing controversy

The claims come amid wider attention on figures linked to the so-called “manosphere,” a loosely connected online community.

Another influencer, Harrison Sullivan, recently sparked backlash during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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He made allegations about journalist Piers Morgan’s alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Heated exchange

Morgan strongly denied the claims during the interview.

“I’ve never met the man. Never went to his island. I met Ghislaine Maxwell for five minutes at a book launch,” he said.

The exchange escalated into a heated argument, with Morgan criticising Sullivan before abruptly ending the interview.

The wider controversy has added further attention to figures appearing in the Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere.

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Sources: Inquisitr, The Irish Star, The New York Times, NewsNation