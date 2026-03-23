Putin snaps at ‘successor’ in tense on-camera moment

Public appearances in the Kremlin are usually carefully staged displays of unity and control.

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Senior officials rarely show disagreement, especially in front of cameras.

But even in such tightly managed settings, brief moments can reveal tensions behind the scenes.

Awkward moment

Vladimir Putin was filmed appearing to reprimand close ally Alexei Dyumin during a formal ceremony in Moscow.

The exchange took place at an event honouring Russia’s Paralympic team following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, accordin to Daily Star.

What was meant to be a celebratory occasion briefly turned tense as cameras captured the interaction.

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On camera

Footage shows Putin pointing a finger at Dyumin while speaking sternly.

Observers described the moment as unusually direct for a public setting.

Dyumin, a long-time associate of the president, appeared visibly uncomfortable during the exchange.

The reason for the apparent reprimand has not been made clear.

Key figure

Dyumin is considered one of Putin’s closest allies and has been widely mentioned as a potential successor.

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He currently serves as Secretary of the State Council, overseeing parts of Russia’s defence industry.

His career includes roles in the presidential security service and senior positions within the military structure.

Rapid rise

Over the years, Dyumin has built a reputation as a trusted figure within Putin’s inner circle.

He has previously held roles such as deputy defence minister and governor of the Tula region.

Analysts have described him as closely aligned with the president’s interests and decision-making.

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Long ties

Dyumin has worked alongside Putin since the late 1990s, including in security roles.

He once recalled an incident in which he confronted a bear near a residence where Putin was staying.

“The doors were made out of glass, I am armed of course, and the president is just upstairs…So, the bear and I locked eyes, he took a step back and I opened the door and discharged the entire clip of the pistol under his feet.”

Despite his experience in high-pressure situations, the public exchange with Putin suggested a different kind of challenge.

Sources: Daily Star