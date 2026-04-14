Bodega owners revolt against Mamdani’s ‘unfair’ supermarket plan

A new plan to tackle rising food prices in New York is drawing sharp reactions from local businesses.

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While city officials say the move will help struggling residents, some shop owners fear the consequences.

Business backlash

Bodega owners across New York have criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he confirmed plans to open the city’s first publicly owned supermarket.

According to EFE cited by 20Minutes, the store will be located in La Marqueta, a well-known market area in Harlem’s Latino community.

The project was a key campaign promise, with Mamdani previously proposing similar stores across multiple neighborhoods.

Unfair competition

Local business leaders argue the initiative will put them at a disadvantage.

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Francisco Marte, head of the New York Bodega and Small Business Association, said: “We oppose what Mamdani is creating: city-owned wineries.”

He added that it is unfair for taxpayer money to fund a competitor that will sell cheaper products while not facing the same costs as private businesses.

Rising pressure

Shop owners say they are already struggling with tight margins and rising costs.

Marte warned that many businesses are barely able to cover employee wages, making it difficult to compete with subsidized pricing.

He also accused the mayor of portraying small businesses negatively, suggesting they overcharge customers.

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City response

Mamdani defended the plan, saying it aims to ensure all residents have access to affordable, healthy food.

He stated that the goal is to support communities regardless of income or location.

Supporters argue the initiative could ease the financial burden on low-income families facing high grocery prices.

Growing opposition

Industry groups, including the United Bodegas of America, have also voiced concern over the proposal.

Spokesman Fernando Mateo said the mayor had previously promised to work with local businesses instead of competing with them.

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“This commitment has not been fulfilled. This represents a serious betrayal of the trust of thousands of small business owners who believed in that promise,” the organization said.

Sources: EFE, 20 minutes.