Body found in suitcase during family event identified as 34-year-old man

Family fun day ends in tragedy after shocking discovery in park.

Families taking part in a charity teddy bear hunt stumbled across a horrifying discovery that has now become the center of a murder investigation.

According to Mirror, police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Dale Mundel after his body was found inside a large suitcase in Borstal Recreation Ground in Kent. Two men have since been charged in connection with his death.

The suitcase was found on Friday while families were attending a teddy bear hunt organized as a fundraiser for a local nursery.

One mother, who was at the park with her niece and nephew, recalled noticing something was badly wrong before police arrived.

“I saw the luggage before the police. I was with my niece and nephew, so I was busy keeping them from seeing it.”

She described hearing insects before spotting the suitcase itself.

“What I saw was the suitcase covered in hundreds of flies. I actually heard the buzzing from them first. I noticed that it was a large suitcase and had a snow sledge next to it.”

Two men charged

The discovery came one day after officers received information suggesting a possible murder had taken place at a flat on Kingfisher Court in Wandsworth, more than 30 miles from the park where the suitcase was recovered.

Police say the victim and the two suspects were known to one another.

Joshua Miller, 32, has been charged with murder and preventing a lawful burial. Jamie Cooper, 27, faces the charge of preventing a lawful burial.

Both men appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody. Miller is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on July 15, while both defendants are scheduled to return for a plea hearing on August 10.

Friends remember “the loveliest guy”

As the investigation continues, colleagues have paid tribute to Mundel, who managed a care-sector recruitment company based at the Millmead Business Centre in Tottenham.

One coworker described the news as almost impossible to process.

“This is a massive shock. Dale was the loveliest guy you could meet. Always friendly and positive, the way his life has ended is just too much to take.”

Others remembered him as someone who always greeted people with a smile and brought warmth to the workplace, saying they could not imagine anyone wanting to harm him and offering their condolences to his family and loved ones.