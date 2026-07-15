The times they are no longer a-changing: Trump’s pet peeve one step closer to disappearing

The public supports changing the status quo, but there is no agreement on the alternative.

Twice a year, millions of people around the world experience a collective jolt to their daily routines.

The simple act of shifting the hands on a clock can throw sleep schedules, commutes, and morning moods into complete chaos.

Now, lawmakers are trying to make that seasonal disruption a thing of the past.

No more switching

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives took a massive step toward stopping the annual time shift. Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly, 308-117, to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent across the country, Reuters and the BBC reported.

If the bill becomes law, Americans will no longer have to turn their clocks back in November. Instead, they will stay on daylight saving time year-round, though individual states that currently do not observe daylight saving time could choose to opt out.

The issue has gained major political momentum. President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for the change, and the White House stated that the bill “would eliminate the time, hassle, and cost involved in changing clocks twice a year, saving Americans hundreds of millions of dollars annually.”

During the final count, Republican Scott DesJarlais even celebrated the moment. He played a clip of the famous Beatles song “Here Comes the Sun” on his phone.

Overwhelming support

A February 2026 survey by YouGov showed overwhelming public support (64%) for getting rid of changing the clocks twice a year, but respondents were split on which time should become the new standard.

Forty-three percent supported making daylight saving time permanent, while 28% preferred making standard time permanent. Another 28% were not sure or had no preference.

The difference between the two choices is that permanent standard time would provide earlier sunrises and sunsets year-round, whereas permanent daylight saving time would provide later sunrises and sunsets.

The morning darkness

Supporters of the bill argue that extra evening light boosts the economy and reduces car crashes. Representative Vern Buchanan, who introduced the bill, said on Tuesday that clock changes disrupt schedules “for no good reason.”

But not everyone is thrilled about the sunny outlook. Critics warn that keeping the clocks forward means the sun will rise much later during the cold winter months, forcing millions of children and workers to travel in pitch darkness.

Senator Tom Cotton is among those raising concerns about the safety of schoolchildren. In the past, similar experiments with year-round daylight saving time during the 1970s energy crisis were quickly repealed after they proved deeply unpopular with parents.

The aviation industry is also worried about the shift. Airlines for America, representing major carriers, warned that the bill would “have considerable implications for aviation, including passenger disruption, crew and aircraft positioning, and domestic and international connectivity issues.”