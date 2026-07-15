Trump raises fresh health concerns after another surprise hospital visit

Unusual hospital schedule fuels fresh concerns over Trump’s health

Donald Trump has confirmed another visit to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, only six weeks after his previous examination, adding fresh fuel to questions about the frequency of his medical checkups.

Most presidents undergo one major physical each year. Trump, however, has now visited the hospital at least four times since returning to office in January, according to the account surrounding his latest admission.

Trump addressed the latest hospital visit himself and attempted to present it as part of a regular routine.

“I do it every six months,” he said according to Mirror.

His previous visit to Walter Reed took place on May 26, just 46 days earlier. Trump began referring to six-month examinations after that appointment, replacing the traditional language of an annual presidential physical.

Questions surrounding his health have intensified following several recent public appearances, including the NATO summit in Ankara. Critics pointed to verbal mistakes during the trip, footage of him appearing to struggle on the stairs to Air Force One and images showing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan guiding him during a red-carpet arrival.

Cognitive test repeated again

Trump also revealed that he had completed another cognitive assessment during the examination.

“I requested another Cognitive Test, three times and I aced them all – Got every question right,” he said.

Such assessments are generally used by clinicians to screen for possible signs of cognitive impairment rather than to measure intelligence. Medical experts have previously warned that repeated exposure to the same type of test can reduce its value as a screening tool.

Trump has frequently promoted his results and portrayed the tests as proof of superior mental ability.

News of the examination emerged during a lengthy social media attack on journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, whose book Regime Change examines Trump’s second term.

Despite participating in an interview intended to check details before publication, Trump claimed that most of the book was false and urged supporters not to purchase it.

“I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all. Got every question right. Few people in Washington DC could do so, including Maggot [his delightful nickname for Haberman], and her flunky associate Jonathan Swan. I would be willing to bet they couldn’t get 50% of the questions right. Anyway, don’t buy their book, it’s garbage!” Trump wrote.

The White House has not disclosed whether the unusually frequent visits reflect a specific medical concern or simply a more intensive monitoring schedule for the 80-year-old president.