British military base targeted amid rising Middle East tensions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that UK personnel in the Middle East face growing danger just hours before a suspected drone strike targeted a British air base in Cyprus.

Speaking about escalating tensions in the region, Starmer said British forces are being put “at risk” by Iran’s actions, noting that a base in Bahrain was struck a day earlier, narrowly missing UK personnel.

His comments came as security alerts were triggered at RAF Akrotiri shortly before midnight local time, reports the Express

Missiles intercepted

Defence Secretary John Healey said two Iranian missiles had been fired toward Cyprus but were intercepted.

“We are pretty sure they weren’t targeted at our bases,” he said, though he added that “it shows how indiscriminate” the Iranian retaliation is.

He described a “very real and rising threat” from a regime acting widely across the region, warning that British military and civilian personnel remain exposed to danger.

Base responds overnight

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that a suspected drone strike had hit Akrotiri around midnight.

A spokesperson said: “Our armed forces are responding to a suspected drone strike at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus at midnight local time.

“Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people.”

The spokesperson added: “This is a live situation and further information will be provided in due course.”

Explosion reports emerge

Before official confirmation, reports circulated of a loud blast near the base.

Israeli journalist Bitton Rosen wrote: “Suspicion of a crash at the British Akrotiri Air Force base in Limassol, Cyprus. A strong explosion was heard in the area, and simultaneously alarms at the base and the scramble of aircraft.”

According to the Cyprus Mail, staff were instructed to remain indoors, stay away from windows and take cover while awaiting further instructions after a “security threat” was declared.

Britain maintains sovereign military bases on Cyprus that are used to support operations across the Middle East.

