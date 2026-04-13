Britney Spears enters rehab after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has checked into a rehabilitation facility following a recent arrest, marking another turning point in the pop star’s turbulent personal journey.

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The move comes weeks after a legal incident that drew renewed attention to her private life.

The singer voluntarily entered treatment after being arrested in California in early March for driving under the influence, according to Dr News, citing reports from Variety and People.

Legal trouble unfolds

Spears was detained on the evening of March 4 and formally charged the following day.

She is due to appear in court on May 4 in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson described the situation as “unfortunate and completely inexcusable” in comments reported by international media.

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The statement added: “Hopefully this can be the first step in the long-awaited change that is needed in Britney’s life.”

Seeking help

The same spokesperson expressed hope that Spears would now receive support during what was described as a difficult period.

“Hopefully she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” the statement said.

They also indicated that the singer intends to comply fully with legal requirements and take responsibility following the arrest.

Life in retreat

In recent years, Spears has largely stayed out of the public eye, appearing mainly through occasional social media posts.

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According to Variety, her life has become more private following the end of her long-running legal guardianship.

That arrangement, controlled by her father Jamie Spears, ended in November 2021 after 13 years overseeing her personal and financial affairs.

Career and past struggles

Spears rose to global fame in 1998 with the release of “… Baby One More Time”, becoming one of the most successful pop artists of her generation.

Her most recent album, “Glory”, came out in 2016, marking her ninth studio release.

In 2008, she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital amid concerns for her wellbeing, shortly before the guardianship was imposed.

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More recently, reports in February indicated she had sold the rights to her music catalogue, following a path taken by several major artists.

What comes next

The latest development places Spears back in the spotlight as she faces both legal proceedings and personal recovery.

Her upcoming court appearance and time in treatment are likely to shape the next chapter in her life and career.

Sources: Dr News, Variety, People



