Trump raises stakes in showdown with Iran

Concerns over global energy supply are mounting after a US move that could disrupt one of the world’s most vital oil routes.

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Analysts warn the strategy may backfire, potentially driving up fuel prices while failing to pressure Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about 20% of global oil shipments, meaning any prolonged disruption could have worldwide economic consequences, reports Dr News.

Doubts emerge

Experts have questioned both the practicality and impact of the US approach.

Researcher Rasmus Sinding Søndergaard said: “I see it first and foremost as an expression that these negotiations, which have not led to anything, have now definitively been sidelined.”

He suggested the move reflects a shift away from diplomacy toward coercion, with uncertain results.

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Another key concern is whether the US Navy could realistically monitor and control all traffic through such a heavily used corridor.

Strategy shift

US President Donald Trump has now ordered a naval effort to block ships moving through the strait, according to Dr News.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of blocking all ships attempting to enter or exit the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote.

He added: “No one who pays an illegal toll will have free passage on the high seas.”

The announcement follows failed negotiations with Iran after US Vice-President JD Vance returned without an agreement.

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Pressure gamble

The move appears aimed at increasing pressure not only on Iran but also on countries that maintain trade routes through the region.

By restricting access, Washington may be seeking to force other global powers to intervene diplomatically.

However, analysts warn that Iran may not be directly affected in the way the US intends, raising questions about the effectiveness of the tactic.

Rising tensions

Trump also issued strong warnings, stating that any attack on shipping would be met with overwhelming force.

He wrote that Iranian forces would be “bombed to hell” if they targeted US or allied vessels.

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The president further claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been neutralised, while referencing the deaths of senior Iranian figures.

With tensions escalating and no clear resolution in sight, the situation remains highly volatile.

Sources: Dr News



