Mark Zuckerberg thinks his jet ski business calls are a totally relatable selling point for Meta glasses

Mark Zuckerberg is trying to sell everyday consumers on Meta’s new $800 AI glasses by bragging about how he uses them to secretly take professional business calls while riding a jet ski.

Mark Zuckerberg is pitching the future of wearable technology with a use case that absolutely no everyday person will ever experience.

The Meta CEO recently boasted that he practically never takes off his smart glasses, revealing that he successfully took professional business calls while zooming across the water on a jet ski. According to a report from Fortune, the billionaire insists the audio was so flawless that the other person had no idea he was even on the water.

While Zuckerberg seems to genuinely believe this extreme watercraft scenario is a compelling pitch for the masses, the reality is that his target demographic of normal workers is just trying to survive their morning commute. Still, the tech mogul heavily credits the crystal-clear sound to the strategic placement of microphones in the glasses’ nose pad.

Pitching a premium lifestyle to everyday consumers

The world’s seventh-richest man remains the primary evangelist for AI-enabled eyewear. While it might not be a BBQ sauce on a shelf, the billionaire is still relying on wildly out-of-touch anecdotes to sell the hardware.

Meta currently offers a full lineup of smart glasses built with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica, ranging from a $379 entry-level model to a premium $799 display version. Unveiled last fall, the advanced model comes with a Neural Band that allows users to navigate a heads-up display using subtle finger gestures.

Zuckerberg’s massive confidence in this product stems from a simple, if highly ambitious, bet that the two billion people who already wear corrective lenses are a ready-made market. He frequently likens this upcoming technological shift to the historic transition from basic flip phones to modern smartphones, even if most buyers will never use them on a personal watercraft.

Burning billions to build a personal super intelligence

Beyond the absurdity of his jet ski sales pitch, Zuckerberg argues that these glasses will allow users to remain present in the real world while feeding an AI assistant their everyday experiences.

Meta has been developing this underlying technology for a decade, and the CEO recently bragged to investors that sales have tripled over the last year. He even went as far as warning that people without AI glasses could eventually face a severe cognitive disadvantage compared to those embracing his personal super intelligence.

However, this relentless obsession with pushing wearables to the masses comes at an astronomical cost for the social media giant. Meta’s Reality Labs division posted a staggering $19.2 billion loss in 2025, but Zuckerberg remains entirely unfazed, insisting his long-term strategy is to build products for billions of people before worrying about making a profit.