Budget drops registration fees for millions of Aussie drivers

Owning a vehicle has felt like an expensive burden lately. Month after month, households have watched their hard-earned money vanish just to keep their cars on the road.

But a massive new relief package is finally arriving to ease the burden on everyday commuters, reports the Daily Mail

Slicing the bills

The Daily Mail reported that a new state budget is slicing the cost of driving. Drivers in New South Wales will get direct discounts on their bills. Car registration fees will drop by 100 dollars for around 4.4 million vehicles, while bike riders get an 80-dollar discount.

This relief arrives ahead of a state election in March. The local government unveiled the 561-million-dollar transport package to target rising living costs. Nearly two million of the discounted vehicles belong to drivers in rural areas, where driving is the only real option.

State Treasurer Daniel Mookhey addressed the public’s anxiety. “People have been told by some during this time of great global uncertainty they are fated to be mere bystanders to great global events,” Mookhey said. “This is how we attack the cost-of-living crisis from every angle … this is what choosing our own fate looks like.”

Cheaper road trips

Drivers will also save on the highway. The government is capping weekly road tolls at 50 dollars for the next year and completely removing a frustrating administration fee. These toll notice fees usually run about 10 dollars each but combined to drain 60 million dollars from drivers recently.

Over one million tolled trips happen across the state daily, according to the Daily Mail. The Treasurer targeted private highway companies that profit from extra charges.

“For years, Sydneysiders were told if they wanted new motorways they had to accept privately owned toll roads … private operators collected the tolls (and) motorists paid the price,” Mookhey stated. “One of the biggest rip-offs on our roads is the administration fee… we vow to continue our fight for a fairer deal for Sydney motorists.”

Commuters get help

The savings extend well beyond car owners. More than 400,000 public transport commuters will see their transit fares frozen for 12 months. This keeps fares at previous levels, ensuring trains, buses, and ferries will not get any pricier.

Finally, the state is investing 2.6 million dollars into its FuelCheck app. The handy tool shows drivers the absolute cheapest petrol prices in their neighborhood in real time.

Sources: Daily Mail