Judge says no to Trump plan that could affect millions of voters

The president needs a new strategy.

Control over America’s election system is shaping up to be one of the defining political fights ahead of November’s midterm elections. A federal judge has now handed the Trump administration another significant defeat in that battle.

According to Reuters, a court in Washington, D.C., ruled Monday that the federal government cannot use a revamped immigration database to help states verify voter eligibility, siding with voting-rights advocates who warned the system could wrongly strip legitimate citizens of their voting rights.

Court sides with voting-rights groups

At the center of the dispute is a federal database known as SAVE, a system traditionally used to confirm immigration and citizenship status.

The Department of Homeland Security expanded the database last year, allowing state and local officials to search large numbers of records at once in an effort to identify non-citizens registered to vote.

U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan concluded that the overhaul created serious risks for eligible voters while raising significant privacy concerns.

“The federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote,” Sooknanan wrote in her ruling.

“This Court cannot stand idly by while that happens.”

Part of a broader election strategy

The ruling represents another obstacle for Trump’s attempts to increase federal involvement in election administration.

American elections are traditionally managed by individual states, but Trump and his allies have repeatedly argued that stronger safeguards are needed to prevent voter fraud.

Multiple audits and academic studies have found voter fraud to be uncommon, though the president has continued to claim election systems require tighter oversight.

Courts have already blocked several election-related initiatives backed by the administration, including efforts to require proof of citizenship for voter registration and new restrictions on mail-in voting.

Federal judges have also rejected numerous lawsuits filed against states that refused to provide complete voter-registration databases to Washington.

Privacy concerns take center stage

Critics of the SAVE overhaul argued that the system could produce inaccurate results, particularly involving naturalized citizens whose records may not always be fully updated.

Several Republican-led states have already used the database to compare voter rolls against federal records and remove registrations flagged as belonging to non-citizens.

Voting-rights organizations behind the lawsuit say some eligible voters were mistakenly identified and removed from voter lists.

Sooknanan also found that the revised system potentially violated federal privacy protections by expanding access to Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal information.

DHS pushes back

The Department of Homeland Security sharply criticized the ruling.

“It’s amazing how hard the Left will fight to stop us from solving problems they insist do not exist. Judge Sparkle Soknanan’s latest ruling preventing DHS from addressing alien voting is just the latest example!” DHS General Counsel James Percival said in a statement.

Supporters of the administration maintain that the database is a necessary tool for ensuring only U.S. citizens participate in federal elections.

Opponents argue the effort risks disenfranchising lawful voters while expanding federal access to sensitive personal data, setting the stage for another legal fight as the midterm campaign season accelerates.