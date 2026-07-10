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New book lifts lid on Trump’s reported private White House habits

Lauge Risom Koch Lauge Risom Koch
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According to The Mirror, journalist Maggie Haberman discussed claims from the book Regime Change, describing President Donald Trump’s reported White House bedroom habits and late-night snacking.

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A new book about President Donald Trump’s second term has sparked discussion after describing his reported personal habits inside the White House, including claims about his bedroom and late-night snacking.

According to The Mirror, the claims come from Regime Change, a book by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan examining Trump’s return to the White House.

White House claims

Speaking on The Bulwark podcast, Haberman discussed details included in the book after host Tim Miller asked about descriptions of Trump’s bedroom.

According to The Mirror, Haberman clarified that one detail in the book originally referred to Starbucks wrappers but was later corrected to Starburst wrappers.

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She also claimed White House staff believed Trump wanted his personal living quarters to rival those of First Lady Melania Trump.

Bedroom details

“When they came back to the White House, the Trumps wanted everything the way it was before, as if they hadn’t left,” Haberman said.

“To people who worked at the White House, it seemed like he was competing to have a better bedroom than his wife, and they don’t have the same bedroom.”

Haberman also claimed Trump had “a carpeted bathroom,” was “a late night snacker,” and that staff “started monitoring the silverware because some was disappearing…into the trash.”

She added: “He lives how he lives.”

Diet comments

The Mirror also noted previous remarks by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about Trump’s eating habits.

“He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is,” Kennedy said on The Katie Miller Podcast.

Trump has also previously commented on his own diet, saying: “I feel the same as I did 50 years ago. Maybe junk food is good and the other food is no good.”

Sources: The Mirror

This article is made and published by Lauge Risom Koch, who may have used AI in the preparation

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