Trump’s airport rename creates unexpected travel problems

Travelers have experienced booking issues after some airline systems failed to recognize the new “DJT” airport code during the transition to President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Passengers booking flights to Florida’s newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport have encountered unexpected problems after some airline systems failed to recognize the airport’s new code during an ongoing transition.

According to The Mirror, travelers using certain airline apps have received an “invalid location” message after entering the airport’s new code, causing confusion as the change is rolled out.

Code transition

The airport, formerly known as Palm Beach International Airport, has been renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The Mirror reported that passengers using American Airlines and Delta encountered error messages after entering “DJT” into their booking systems, with some apps displaying: “Sorry, DJT is an invalid location.”

CBS White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi also highlighted the issue after testing the new code on United’s app.

Industry rollout

According to The Mirror, aviation users pointed out that the transition is still underway and that reservation systems require time to update.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said the airport’s IATA code will officially change on Aug. 18, 2026.

“The airport’s FAA locational identifier (LID) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) identifier changed on July 9, 2026,” the organization said.

IATA added that the new code will appear in airline reservation systems, ticketing platforms and baggage systems once the transition is completed.

Airport renamed

The Mirror reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation in March officially renaming the airport in honor of President Donald Trump.

The Federal Aviation Administration said airport names are determined locally but noted it is responsible for updating navigation charts and related aviation databases as part of the transition.

The proposal to rename the airport was introduced earlier this year before moving through the Florida Legislature.

Sources: The Mirror