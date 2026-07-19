Cartoon show Bluey helps preserve native languages through storytelling

Children’s television has a unique power to shape how young minds see the world.

When a beloved global hit decides to change its voice, it can do a lot more than just entertain. It can actually help keep ancient traditions alive for a new generation, reports DR News.

A familiar bark

Kids around the world love following the adventures of the popular puppy Bluey. While the hit cartoon is already available in dozens of languages, producers recently tried something completely new. For the first time, five episodes have been translated into an indigenous Australian language group called Yolngu Matha.

The team picked stories that match the local worldview. According to the BBC, local children and community members voiced the characters to keep the project authentic. Producer Mayatili Marika explained to the BBC, “The five episodes we chose really resonated because they were about our connection to the country.”

Marika added that the creators want to support the community. Specifically, she noted, “We want to lift and strengthen the voices of Australia’s indigenous people.”

Going completely wild

Making the dialogue sound natural required blending various local dialects. Co-director and producer Will Porter explained their method to Australia’s ABC News. He said, “We tried to make it as close as possible to what you would hear in a modern Yolngu household, which is a mix of languages.”

The writers even swapped out an English joke about drop bears for a traditional scary folk tale. When the finished product debuted in Arnhem Land, the reaction was immediate. Porter told the BBC, “There were a couple of hundred kids there and they went crazy.”

ABC executive Kelly Williams also praised the move. She stated that the broadcaster is fully committed to ensuring these native tongues are part of the national conversation.

Sources: DR News Now, BBC, ABC News