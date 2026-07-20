Did you spot it? Trump tries to crash Spain’s World Cup celebrations

The clip shows FIFA President Gianni Infantino running across the stage, seemingly trying to get Trump to step away from the celebrations.

You can say what you want about US President Donald Trump, but if history has shown us anything, it is that when he attends a high-profile event, he will do what he can to make sure he stays in focus—even when the event has nothing to do with him.

Now Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism online after a tense moment at the World Cup final on Sunday. Social media users quickly noticed his unusual behavior during the post-match ceremony.

So what happened?

Lingering on stage

After handing the trophy to the victorious Spanish team, the president simply refused to leave the stage. Instead, he lingered right next to the squad as they began to lift the cup and celebrate their historic win.

The situation grew so uncomfortable that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had to step in. A viral video shows Infantino running over to Trump and pulling him away from the team.

A clip from the award ceremony was published on X by the official White House account. The accompanying text did not mention the detail that viewers around the world had noticed.

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According to The Guardian, loud boos echoed through the stadium during the strange encounter. Eventually, Infantino managed to guide the president off the pitch.

The move from the president sparked discussions online, with some claiming he had to be “dragged” away from the celebrations with others claiming, it was just a simple misunderstanding regarding protocol.

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A familiar habit

This is not the first time the American leader has crashed a major football celebration. He pulled a very similar stunt back in July 2025.

During that incident, English club Chelsea had just won the FIFA Club World Cup. Trump handed over the prize but did not walk away to let the players enjoy their moment.

He stood right in the center of the squad, clapping along while they celebrated. Infantino had to intervene during that tournament as well, while crowds booed the interruption.

Behind the scenes

The trophy incident capped off a highly controversial tournament for the US president. He had already sparked outrage by getting involved in official tournament disciplinary matters.

Reports indicate Trump pressured FIFA to review a ban imposed on American forward Folarin Balogun after a red card. Surprisingly, football chiefs later overturned the suspension completely.

Football officials claim an independent body made the choice. Still, Politico noted that FIFA broke with its usual practice by failing to release a press statement explaining how it reached the decision.