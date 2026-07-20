Russian merchants revolt as Putin tries to hide true extent of issues: “Curse you, Putin”

The sudden loss left independent merchants facing total financial ruin.

Running an online shop usually means worrying about shipping delays or lost packages.

But when geopolitical conflict reaches the warehouse floor, small business owners often discover just how little protection they actually have.

Silent contract tweak

Sellers on Russia’s massive e-commerce network Wildberries are venting their fury online after recent drone strikes destroyed major distribution hubs in Elektrostal and Kotovsk. Massive fires wiped out millions of dollars in inventory.

Yet shop owners will not receive a single ruble in payout.

Just days before the strikes, the platform updated its offer agreement on July 7 to wipe out compensation clauses for goods destroyed by military hardware, according to reports from Dialog cited by Ziare.

Critics claim top figures used inside knowledge of potential military targets to protect the company’s bottom line. Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported that leadership quietly shifted the financial burden straight onto independent sellers.

Fury against Moscow

The sudden loss left independent merchants facing total financial ruin. Social media platforms quickly flooded with angry messages from vendors who lost entire stocks of children’s clothes, electronics, and household goods.

“Curse you Putin, with your SVO,” one devastated merchant wrote on social media. “I had a product there for 2 million rubles – no compensation from Wildberries, nor from the government.”

He added that “there is money for geraniums and hazelnuts, but for people, as always, no.”

Another seller reported losing 1,500 items worth roughly 1.7 million rubles in the blaze. Meanwhile, Wildberries chief executive Tatiana Kim stated online that affected goods were temporarily removed from sale while the company prepares further updates.

Hiding the blaze

State television networks completely ignored the massive destruction in the Moscow and Tambov regions. Pro-Kremlin channels like Russia 1 and NTV showed no footage of the giant fires consuming the warehouses.

Instead, news anchors simply read official statements while avoiding any video clips of emergency crews. But unedited clips continued to spread rapidly across social messaging apps.

One prominent pro-war blogger even praised the destruction. Yuri Podolyaka argued online that hitting commercial hubs was actually a positive development because it forced regular citizens to feel the reality of the war effort.

Sources: Dialog, VChK-OGPU, Ziare.com