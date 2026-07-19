JD Vance breaks silence on UFC fighter’s comments about Michelle Obama

When rowdy sports culture collides with high-stakes politics, things can get messy fast.

A single unscripted comment can quickly spiral from a post-fight stunt into a massive public relations headache. This is especially true when leaders must answer for antics they did not cause, reports Irish Star.

Shocking podcast banter

Vice President JD Vance has finally broken his silence on a crude insult directed at Michelle Obama. Appearing on Joe Rogan’s massive podcast, Vance was grilled about the fighter who mocked the former First Lady on the White House lawn.

During the show, Rogan asked Vance which was “more shocking” to see: a tricky wrestling move, or the fighter’s claim that Michelle Obama is a man. Vance laughed at first but quickly composed himself.

Brushing off the drama, the vice president answered, “Uh, definitely the arm bar part.” He explained his relaxed attitude towards the comment by adding, “I work in politics. People say crazy stuff all the time”.

A political storm

The backlash traces back to June 14, when UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit won a match at the White House. Post-fight, he yelled, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?” into the microphone.

Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury quickly fired back on social media. She wrote, “Ok, so let me get this straight…the dude who puked on himself live on TV during his weigh-in, is hurling insults at the former First Lady now? Disgusting. Welcome to the Trump Administration.”

The late Senator Lindsey Graham also condemned the comment before his passing earlier this month. The South Carolina Republican called Hokit an “idiot” and warned that his behavior was “not good.”

Defending free speech

Graham lamented that “It took away from the event” and noted that the outburst did not show “the spirit of sports.”

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White criticized the personal nature of the stunt. While supporting free speech, White stated, “I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families.” He added that he hates “that kind of nonsense.”

Behind the scenes, the White House has mostly kept its distance from the controversy. Spokesman Steven Cheung kept things strictly athletic, saying of Hokit, “He had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground.”

Sources: Irish Star