Catholic leaders warn of rise in occult practices

Senior Catholic exorcists are urging stronger action from the Vatican as concerns rise over spiritual well-being.

They warn that growing interest in occult practices is leaving some people vulnerable and in need of guidance.

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Leaders from the International Association of Exorcists (AIE) recently met with Pope Leo XIV to present their concerns, according to The Express, citing reports from EWTN Vatican and InfoVaticana.

The group is calling for every Catholic diocese worldwide to appoint at least one trained exorcist to handle complex cases.

They also proposed clearer training standards, better guidance for bishops and stricter criteria for determining when cases require formal intervention.

Growing concerns

Exorcists told the Pope that more people are turning to occult or Satanic practices, sometimes leading to serious distress.

Father Francesco Bamonte, vice-president of the AIE, warned that failing to respond could leave people without proper support and push them toward “inappropriate solutions.”

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The group presented a book titled ‘Guidelines for the Ministry of Exorcism’ during the meeting, along with a symbolic image of Saint Michael the Archangel.

Vatican response

According to The Express, the Pope thanked the delegation for their work and gave them rosaries, while also acknowledging the legacy of Father Gabriele Amorth, a prominent exorcist linked to the association’s founding.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts within the Church to address spiritual care in a structured way.

Debate continues

Critics argue that many cases attributed to possession may instead require medical or psychological treatment, warning that framing the issue as a “spiritual war” could cause unnecessary fear.

Exorcists, however, maintain that their process includes medical screening and say better training is essential to protect individuals.

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While there are no official global figures, demand for exorcisms appears to be rising. The Express noted that more than 300 exorcists gathered for an international conference last year, highlighting the scale of the practice.

Sources: The Express, EWTN Vatican, InfoVaticana