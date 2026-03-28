Sunken Soviet Sub Still Leaking Radiation After 30 Years

More than three decades after it sank, a Soviet submarine continues to pose questions for scientists.

New research shows the wreck is still releasing radioactive material into the surrounding waters.

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The K-278 Komsomolets went down in 1989 following a fire onboard, ending in the deaths of most of its crew, according to WPTech. The vessel, which carried a nuclear reactor and armed torpedoes, now rests roughly 1,680 meters below the Norwegian Sea.

Recent analysis published in the journal PNAS, cited by WPTech, confirms that radioactive substances are still escaping from the submarine’s reactor section.

Intermittent leaks

Researchers from the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority and the Fram Centre found that the emissions are not constant but occur in periodic bursts.

“Releases from the reactor have been occurring for over 30 years,” scientists wrote in PNAS, adding that most of the radioactive material disperses quickly in seawater.

They noted that while the nuclear torpedoes appear to remain sealed, the reactor itself is gradually breaking down.

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Concentration spikes

Using a deep-sea remotely operated vehicle, scientists observed visible plumes rising from specific parts of the wreck, including areas near the reactor and a ventilation pipe.

Samples revealed sharply elevated levels of radioactive elements. According to the study, strontium and cesium concentrations were “400,000 and 800,000 times higher, respectively, than typical levels of these radionuclides in the Norwegian Sea.”

Traces of uranium and plutonium were also detected, suggesting ongoing corrosion within the reactor core.

Limited spread

Despite the high concentrations close to the submarine, contamination drops off rapidly with distance due to dilution in the surrounding water.

Marine life attached to the wreck, including sponges and corals, showed only slightly increased levels of radioactive material and no visible abnormalities, the researchers reported.

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Still, scientists caution that the long-term environmental impact remains uncertain as the structure continues to deteriorate.

Need for monitoring

Researchers stress that ongoing observation is essential to track future changes and potential risks.

“Further studies should be conducted to determine the mechanisms behind the observed leaks,” they wrote, highlighting the importance of understanding how the reactor will degrade over time.

They added that the wreck offers a rare case study for assessing risks linked to other submerged nuclear materials in Arctic waters.

Sources: WPTech, PNAS