China crushes US in global popularity poll as allies turn on Trump

Only six countries still prefer the United States over China.

When superpowers compete for influence, winning public opinion is as important as signing trade deals.

For years, the same country has reliably held the top spot as the world’s favorite.

Now, a massive shift has flipped the board entirely.

A historic flip

According to a new Pew Research Center survey cited by NPR, global citizens now view China more favorably than the United States. This marks the first time in twenty years of polling that Beijing has surpassed Washington.

Researchers asked people across 36 territories how they felt about the two nations. In 25 of those places, China came out ahead.

The timing hints at why the mood changed. The survey took place between February and May, right as the US and Israel launched a war against Iran.

Frustration with leadership

The shift in opinion extends directly to the men in charge. Across 22 surveyed nations, Chinese leader Xi Jinping holds a higher favorability rating than US President Donald Trump.

These numbers reflect a sharp change among America’s closest allies. Major European powers like France, Germany, and the UK have all flipped their preference toward Beijing.

Canada and Mexico also view China more positively than their immediate neighbor. In Canada, positive views of the US dropped from 57 percent in 2023 to just 33 percent this year.

Falling out of favor

Pew researchers attribute the US decline to recent international actions. Laura Silver, a lead researcher on the study, explained how current events shape these views.

She told the Associated Press, “The U.S. has done a lot in terms of global engagement in recent months to years that is not being perceived positively internationally.”

Trump recently hit Canadian goods with tariffs and claimed the country could become “the 51st state.” Other moves, like demanding control of Greenland, have further damaged Washington’s standing.

People now see Beijing as a more reliable partner for peace. Still, the US holds a shrinking lead over China regarding respect for personal freedoms.

The few remaining fans

Just six countries in the survey still prefer the United States over China. Israel leads that small group, with about eight in ten residents viewing Washington positively.

Other nations holding onto a favorable view of the US are Japan, India, South Korea, the Philippines, and Poland.

Even within these friendly borders, positive feelings toward America have dimmed recently. These numbers paint a clear picture of a world quickly reordering its loyalties.

Sources: The Associated Press, Pew Research Center, NPR