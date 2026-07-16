Dagens.com
Homepage News New message from the Kremlin puts nuclear weapons back in...

New message from the Kremlin puts nuclear weapons back in the spotlight

Nicolai Haugsted Nicolai Haugsted
Follow dagens.com on Google
Vladimir putin
Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Russia’s latest announcement is all about its nuclear deterrent.

Others are reading now

Did Trump keep a prince away? Experts think so

Zelensky: Ukraine aiming to make 20 million drones – per year

Russia has issued another message highlighting the readiness of its nuclear forces, as tensions with the West remain high and the war in Ukraine continues.

The latest statement, according to Wiadomosci, came from Nikolai Patrushev, a senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the country’s strategic naval nuclear forces are fully prepared for combat.

Moscow stresses naval readiness

According to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, Patrushev said the Russian Navy continues to safeguard the country’s national interests across different regions of the world’s oceans.

He also stated that every potential threat posed by Russia’s adversaries is being taken into account when planning the future development of the navy.

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

The comments add to a long line of statements from senior Russian officials emphasizing the country’s nuclear capabilities.

Russian leaders have repeatedly raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons, both before and after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously said that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if the country’s existence were threatened, a position that has remained a central part of Moscow’s public messaging throughout the conflict.

Black Sea Fleet has suffered heavy losses

While Russia continues to underline the strength of its strategic forces, its conventional naval fleet has faced significant setbacks during the war.

Military analysts estimate that roughly one-third of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been lost following repeated Ukrainian attacks using naval drones and missiles. At least a dozen major warships and submarines have reportedly been destroyed or heavily damaged.

Updated figures published by the independent Oryx project visually document more than 30 Russian surface vessels and submarines that have either been destroyed or damaged since the invasion began.

Those losses have reportedly forced Russian commanders to relocate much of the fleet away from occupied Crimea and into ports inside Russia.

This article is made and published by Nicolai H, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK