New message from the Kremlin puts nuclear weapons back in the spotlight

Russia’s latest announcement is all about its nuclear deterrent.

Russia has issued another message highlighting the readiness of its nuclear forces, as tensions with the West remain high and the war in Ukraine continues.

The latest statement, according to Wiadomosci, came from Nikolai Patrushev, a senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the country’s strategic naval nuclear forces are fully prepared for combat.

Moscow stresses naval readiness

According to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, Patrushev said the Russian Navy continues to safeguard the country’s national interests across different regions of the world’s oceans.

He also stated that every potential threat posed by Russia’s adversaries is being taken into account when planning the future development of the navy.

The comments add to a long line of statements from senior Russian officials emphasizing the country’s nuclear capabilities.

Russian leaders have repeatedly raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons, both before and after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously said that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if the country’s existence were threatened, a position that has remained a central part of Moscow’s public messaging throughout the conflict.

Black Sea Fleet has suffered heavy losses

While Russia continues to underline the strength of its strategic forces, its conventional naval fleet has faced significant setbacks during the war.

Military analysts estimate that roughly one-third of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been lost following repeated Ukrainian attacks using naval drones and missiles. At least a dozen major warships and submarines have reportedly been destroyed or heavily damaged.

Updated figures published by the independent Oryx project visually document more than 30 Russian surface vessels and submarines that have either been destroyed or damaged since the invasion began.

Those losses have reportedly forced Russian commanders to relocate much of the fleet away from occupied Crimea and into ports inside Russia.