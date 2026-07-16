Russia faces a new challenge as Ukraine reveals clever strategy

Ukraine says simple trick is overwhelming Russia’s expensive air defences.

Ukraine has lifted the curtain on a drone strategy that military analysts say is reshaping the air war against Russia.

New details released by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency describe a coordinated system that combines decoy drones with armed unmanned aircraft in an effort to overwhelm Russian op-paper-superior air defences, expose missile positions and open corridors for follow-up strikes.

The revelations were shared through remarks from a Ukrainian field commander with the callsign “Vector” during a report broadcast by CNN according to LondonLovesBusiness.

Decoys lead the way

According to the commander, Ukrainian forces launch large formations of drones in which only part of the swarm is armed.

The remaining aircraft are designed to imitate genuine threats, forcing Russian air defence crews to react while consuming valuable interceptor missiles.

“These are decoys. We have sent hundreds of them. Some are empty, some carry a combat load.”

Ukraine has also introduced jet-powered decoy drones built to resemble cruise or ballistic missiles on radar, making it increasingly difficult for Russian operators to distinguish genuine attacks from distractions.

Military planners hope the tactic compels Russian systems to activate repeatedly, revealing radar positions while fragmenting defensive coverage.

Laptop networks replace command centres

Ukrainian officials also highlighted what they describe as a highly decentralised command system.

Rather than relying on large command facilities, drone operations are coordinated through dispersed laptop-based networks spread across multiple locations.

“Laptops are our biggest advantage.”

The commander added that the system enables operators to coordinate “thousands of UAVs” while making it significantly harder for Russian forces to disrupt communications or planning through conventional strikes.

Analysts say distributed command structures are becoming increasingly important in modern warfare because they reduce the vulnerability of central headquarters.

Campaign reaches deep inside Russia

The disclosure comes as Ukraine continues long-range strikes against Russian infrastructure far behind the front lines.

According to Ukrainian military statements, recent operations have targeted oil refineries, pipeline facilities and fuel storage sites, including installations in Russia’s Volga region and other strategic energy hubs.

Kyiv says the objective is to weaken Russia’s military logistics by disrupting fuel supplies and placing sustained pressure on the country’s industrial base.

Russian authorities have acknowledged damage to parts of the country’s energy infrastructure following Ukrainian drone attacks but maintain that most incoming threats are intercepted by air defence systems.

The Kremlin has not commented on the latest operational details released by Ukraine, while independent verification of battlefield claims remains limited. Even so, the growing scale of drone operations continues to illustrate how unmanned systems are transforming the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow.