No notification given: Russia holds live-fire excercise on lake shared with NATO country

It is reportedly the first known live-fire drills

Living next door to a massive military superpower means always keeping one eye on the horizon.

For nations sharing a border with Russia, unusual military activity is a constant backdrop to daily life.

Now, an unexpected event on a shared body of water has raised eyebrows.

An unexpected drill

According to the Estonian newspaper Postimees, Russian forces carried out a sudden live-fire military exercise on Lake Peipus on July 9.

The massive lake forms a natural boundary between Russia and Estonia.

Local officials noted that this was the very first time Moscow had staged a weapons drill on these specific waters.

According to reports, the troops fired directly at a moving target on the water. Crucially, Moscow failed to give Estonian authorities any advance warning about the operation.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated the drill seemed designed to train forces against maritime drones. “This is certainly not routine. Russia has not previously conducted weapons exercises on Lake Peipus. In that sense, this is something new,” Pevkur said.

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Signs of disarray

The defense minister chose not to name the specific Russian agency behind the surprise weapons drill. However, he suggested the incident points to growing panic within Moscow’s security ranks rather than a planned escalation.

Pevkur claimed that Russian border guards face deep internal issues, including severe fuel shortages. He noted they have even resorted to using manual scythes to clear weeds around border markers.

“It seems they have many different problems,” he added.

Other Estonian officials view the activity with deep suspicion. Interior Minister Igor Taro explained that military movements so close to the border are always an intentional provocation. He noted that Russian forces are constantly testing boundaries.

“We have very clear rules on how to behave in the border zone and what may and may not be done there. Generally, military personnel do not simply show up near the border to conduct an exercise for no particular reason,” Taro said.

Eyes on the sky

The lake exercise was not the only incident that day. On the very same Thursday, Russian forces launched a surveillance balloon across the Narva River.

Estonian border official Liisu Anger told Postimees that the intelligence-gathering balloon was brought down the next evening. She explained that Russia frequently uses these tools to monitor Estonian infrastructure.

Despite the spike in activity, Estonian border guard official Tauno Tammik stated that local teams monitored the events closely. He stressed that security forces maintain full awareness to keep the European Union’s external border entirely secure.