China drops public guide on how to sink US Navy warships

This coordinated assault aims to completely overwhelm the standard layers of naval defense systems.

Modern technology has completely changed how military distance works on the open ocean.

What used to feel like a safe buffer zone can vanish in a matter of minutes with the right equipment.

Now, one global superpower is actively figuring out how to close a massive geographical gap.

A detailed blueprint

Chinese scientists just released a detailed public guide explaining how to sink American military vessels from nearly two thousand miles away.

The South China Morning Post first reported on the chilling strategy. It originally appeared in a domestic defense journal called Tactical Missile Technology.

The documented plan specifically targets fleet assets operating as far out as Guam. Researchers outlined a brutal swarm attack. It combines artificial intelligence, space satellites, and a barrage of high velocity rockets.

Lead author Gao Tianyun and his team suggest using stealth submarines to kick off the fight. These hidden vessels would launch hypersonic weapons directly at American destroyers to score a massive initial blow.

Overwhelming the defenses

This coordinated assault aims to completely overwhelm the standard layers of naval defense systems.

A massive swarm of incoming fire could easily exhaust American interceptor rockets and drain local radar tracking capacity. By flooding the combat zone, the barrage would force the defensive network into making fatal targeting mistakes.

United States defense officials already understand this specific vulnerability. To lower the risk, the American military actively spreads its ships across the Pacific region. They also keep their most valuable floating assets far away from the Chinese coastline.

Military insiders refer to this spacing strategy as distributed maritime operations. However, this newly published research suggests that simply moving ships further out to sea might not offer enough protection anymore.

Rehearsing in the desert

The academic blueprint arrives alongside alarming physical preparations on the ground.

Recent satellite images show that the Chinese military is building exact replicas of American aircraft carriers and destroyers. These detailed mockups sit deep inside the remote Taklamakan Desert.

Beijing uses these massive physical fakes for highly accurate target practice. By recreating the exact shape and size of their enemies, military planners can test their theories in the real world.

Defense experts believe these extensive preparations point directly to a future clash over Taiwan. If a regional conflict breaks out, China clearly wants the ability to keep American rescue forces entirely out of the picture.

Sources: South China Morning Post, Tactical Missile Technology