The pilot has reportedly flown over four hundred combat missions during the war.

Ukrainian forces report having recently neutralized a cluster of hidden enemy armor in a fast, coordinated operation.

According to the report from the Air Force Command, drone operators flying reconnaissance over the Zaporizhzhia sector spotted suspicious activity near an industrial building.

Russian troops had hidden four armored vehicles inside a hangar-type structure, expecting the heavy roof to shield them from overhead surveillance.

Oscar airborne

Reconnaissance crews quickly confirmed the location and passed the exact target coordinates to a local command post. Military officials then dispatched tactical aviation to carry out a precision strike before the vehicles could move.

A pilot known by the callsign Oscar took off from an operational airfield in a Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jet. His aircraft carried American-supplied GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs, which are precision weapons adapted for Ukraine’s older warplanes.

The mission moved rapidly from detection to execution. Oscar flew into the designated attack zone, released the satellite-guided munitions toward the target structure, and returned safely to base.

Surgical precision

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the successful strike on July 28, confirming the complete destruction of the targeted armor. Reconnaissance drones monitored the site immediately after the impact to assess the damage.

“I was on duty at one of the operational airfields. I received an order for a combat sortie, reached the designated area, and carried out a bombing strike on the target. A few minutes later, reconnaissance confirmed the destruction of four enemy armored vehicles,” Oscar said, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Images released by military officials showed extensive damage inside the hangar. The precision weapons punched directly through the reinforced roof, devastating the armor inside. Standard unguided munitions would have struggled to penetrate the heavy structure.

The information has not been independently verified.

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Veteran of the skies

According to the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Oscar is one of Ukraine’s most experienced combat pilots. He has flown over 400 combat sorties since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Military records show he has destroyed more than 150 ground targets and over 15 aerial targets during the war. Officials described the Zaporizhzhia mission as one of his most successful single sorties to date.