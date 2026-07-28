Amazon is the world’s largest company, but its real bet is on an AI future

Amazon has officially become the largest company in the world by revenue, but it is now spending two hundred billion dollars to dominate artificial intelligence.

Most people remember when Amazon was just a convenient website for ordering books and DVDs. Thirty years later, Jeff Bezos’s former garage project has officially overtaken Walmart to become the largest company in the world by revenue. According to a new report from Fortune, the retail titan is now closing in on an unprecedented one trillion dollars in annual revenue.

From online books to world dominance

That incredible growth was built on a simple promise of low prices, massive selection, and fast home delivery. Over two hundred million people now pay for Amazon Prime subscriptions to get free shipping, stream movies, and listen to music. The company has quietly woven itself into almost every single aspect of daily modern life across the globe.

Beyond physical packages, Amazon’s cloud infrastructure powers roughly a third of the entire internet. Whenever you stream a movie on Netflix or order food through DoorDash, you are using Amazon’s hidden servers. That cloud computing engine generated over forty-five billion dollars in operating income last year alone.

The two hundred billion dollar AI gamble

Even though Amazon dominates online shopping, current executive chair Jeff Bezos is shifting focus toward artificial intelligence. The company plans to dump a staggering two hundred billion dollars into capital expenditures this year, primarily targeting AI data centers and custom computer chips. Bezos believes these specialized silicon chips will soon become the next major pillar of the entire business.

To secure its spot at the top of the tech world, Amazon has partnered deeply with leading AI startups like Anthropic. The company is actively building its own custom microprocessors to directly challenge traditional chipmakers like Nvidia. CEO Andy Jassy notes that the company’s AI business has already scaled faster than any division in tech history.

For everyday shoppers, this massive shift toward artificial intelligence means smarter recommendation algorithms and even faster logistics. Amazon wants AI to manage inventory, predict what you need, and streamline warehouse operations across the globe. The company is betting its future on the idea that algorithms will drive all future commerce.

The human cost of corporate perfection

Maintaining this level of global dominance requires a notoriously intense and demanding corporate culture. Warehouse workers have frequently protested high-speed quotas and demanding physical conditions across fulfillment centers. At the same time, the company has quietly eliminated nearly thirty thousand corporate jobs over the past year.

Federal regulators in the United States and Europe are also closely watching the company’s growing power. The Federal Trade Commission is currently suing Amazon, alleging that the giant uses illegal tactics to stifle smaller competitors and inflate prices. Critics argue that when one company controls both the marketplace and the cloud, regular shoppers eventually pay the price.

Despite these heavy political and legal battles, consumers keep coming back for the unmatched convenience. Nobody realistically expects Amazon to slow down as long as prices stay low and packages arrive on time. The garage startup that changed retail forever is now determined to own the future of technology as well.