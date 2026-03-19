China not invading Taiwan anytime soon, US Says

Concerns over a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait have long dominated global security discussions.

But a new US intelligence assessment suggests the timeline may not be as immediate as feared.

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According to Reuters, US intelligence agencies do not believe China is currently planning to invade Taiwan in 2027.

No fixed timeline

The assessment, outlined in the agencies’ annual global threats report, indicates Beijing does not have a set schedule for taking control of Taiwan.

Officials said China still prefers to achieve unification without military force if possible, while keeping the option open.

The report also noted that although China continues to build military capabilities, progress remains uneven.

Pressure continues

Despite the findings, Reuters reports that China has intensified pressure on Taiwan through military drills and other actions.

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Beijing views the island as its territory and has not ruled out the use of force, while Taiwan rejects those claims and insists its future must be decided by its people.

Taiwan’s representative office in Washington said it remains alert, warning that ongoing military and “gray-zone” tactics pose risks to regional stability.

Trump’s approach

The report comes as US President Donald Trump has downplayed the likelihood of a Chinese attack during his time in office.

According to Reuters, Trump has said Chinese leader Xi Jinping assured him that Beijing would not move against Taiwan while he remains president, though this has not been confirmed by China.

At the same time, the US has continued arms sales to Taiwan, including a major package announced late last year.

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Regional concerns

Reuters reports that US policy has raised concerns among allies, particularly in Japan.

Some officials fear Washington could soften its stance on Taiwan in pursuit of broader agreements with China, potentially emboldening Beijing.

The intelligence report also warned that China’s pressure campaign could expand, including increased efforts to deter countries like Japan from supporting Taiwan.

Growing tensions

The situation remains a major geopolitical flashpoint, with rising military activity and diplomatic friction across East Asia.

According to Reuters, US intelligence expects China’s coercive measures to intensify in the coming years, even without a clear invasion timeline.

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Sources: Reuters