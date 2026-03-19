Russia should be part of Europes defense and energy systems, Orban says

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Hungary’s prime minister has set out a controversial vision for Europe’s future, arguing that Russia should not be excluded despite the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in an interview with GB News, Viktor Orbán suggested that long-term cooperation with Moscow should remain on the table.

His remarks come as divisions persist within the European Union over energy and security policy.

A different stance

Orbán acknowledged that Russia’s actions breach international law, but argued this should not permanently isolate the country.

“The point is that we think that the Russians should not be pushed out. First from the European security system, should not be pushed out from the European energy system, and should be not pushed out from the trade system of Europe,” he said.

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He added that once the conflict ends, Europe should reconsider its approach to Moscow.

Future cooperation

The Hungarian leader proposed rebuilding ties or even creating new frameworks that include Russia.

He suggeste creating a new energy system for Europe, which should involve Russian ressources – the directly opposite of what the European Union decided late last year

As part of the REPower EU Plan, the member states of the EU decided in December of 2025 to permanently stop imports of Russian gas and phase out the import of Russian oil.

Orbáns comments reflect Hungary’s continued push for closer economic engagement with Russia compared to other EU members.

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EU tensions grow

According to European Pravda, Hungary recently urged the EU to suspend tariffs on fertiliser imports from Russia and Belarus, citing wider geopolitical pressures.

Orbán has also linked Ukraine to rising oil prices and called on Brussels to ease sanctions on Russian energy.

However, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said there is little appetite among member states to resume energy cooperation with Moscow.

Sources: GB News, EU statements, European Pravda