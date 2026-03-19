Ukraine wants four things in return for helping the Middle East with drone defense, spokesperson says

11 countries have allegedly asked for help in countering Iranian drones.

Others are reading now

Ukraine has expanded its security footprint beyond Europe, sending military specialists abroad as regional tensions grow in the Middle East.

Officials say the deployments are already underway, with more potentially on the way.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that 201 Ukrainian military experts have been sent to the Middle East.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said at a press briefing, the personell are stationed in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Their role is to help defend partner countries, including the United States, against Iranian-made Shahed drones. Tykhyi added that another 34 personnel are prepared for deployment if needed.

Also read

US, Israel war on Iran sparks regional chaos

On February 28, the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran.

In response, Iran has started launching drones and missiles against several countries in the Middle East, sparking closed airspaces, cancelled sports events and a huge increase in global oil prices.

Considering Ukraine’s four years of experience countering Iranian-designed drones (the Russians use drones designed like the Iranian Shahed drones), several nations have now turned to Ukraine in order to counter the Iranian attacks.

Combat experience shared

Tykhyi said Ukraine’s approach goes beyond basic interception systems. It combines radar networks, command infrastructure and specialized software with personnel who have direct combat experience.

According to the spokesperson, this integrated system is what makes Ukraine’s support particularly valuable to partners facing drone attacks.

Also read

“A few days ago, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that 11 countries have contacted Ukraine with requests for such support in recent weeks,” Tykhyi said according to RBC-Ukraine

Some countries have allegedly already expressed gratitude for the assistance provided.

Expectations from partners

In exchange, Kyiv is seeking clearer backing from Middle Eastern states. Tykhyi outlined four priorities, including stronger political support and alignment on sanctions against Russia and Iran.

Ukraine also wants deeper defense cooperation and increased involvement in reconstruction and investment projects.

“Obviously, protecting the sky and civilian infrastructure is a shared challenge, and Ukraine acts as a mutually beneficial partner in this area,” the spokesperson concluded.

Also read

The four things, Ukraine wants in return for assistance with drone defense, are:

Participation in Ukraine’s investment and reconstruction projects

Support for sanctions policy against Russia and Iran

Strengthening of political support for Ukraine

Expansion of practical cooperation in defense and security

Broader reactions

The initiative comes amid mixed international responses. Donald Trump said he does not need assistance in the Middle East, calling Zelenskyy the last person he would accept it.

Meanwhile, Western media have reported US interest in Ukraine’s low-cost interceptor drones for regional operations.

Israeli outlet Ynet also reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reached out to Zelenskyy, citing Ukraine’s experience against Iranian drones.

Sources: Statements from Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, Ynet, Western media reports, RBC-Ukraine