China signals visa-free travel extension for Russians

China is preparing to prolong eased travel rules for Russian citizens, signalling continued cooperation between the two countries.

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The move comes as both sides deepen economic and diplomatic engagement, reports The Moscow Times.

Extension planned

Chinese authorities have indicated they are ready to extend a visa-free arrangement for Russians, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, cited by The Moscow Times.

“Our partners have already informed us of their willingness to extend the visa-free regime,” the ministry said, adding that discussions are ongoing to finalise the terms.

The current scheme, introduced as a trial, allows Russian citizens to stay in China for up to 30 days without a visa.

Trial program

Beijing launched the policy in September, opening travel for purposes such as tourism, business, education and family visits.

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In response, President Vladimir Putin approved a reciprocal measure allowing Chinese nationals to enter Russia without visas on a temporary basis.

Both initiatives are scheduled to expire on September 14 unless extended.

Push for permanence

China’s ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, has expressed support for turning the temporary system into a long-term arrangement.

Speaking to TASS, he said the policy had delivered “many benefits” and described it as “beneficial for the people.”

The comments suggest growing momentum behind efforts to make the visa-free regime permanent.

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Travel impact

The easing of restrictions has already influenced travel patterns between the two countries.

According to analysts cited by The Moscow Times, Russia’s decision to admit Chinese visitors without visas, combined with regional diplomatic tensions, led to a rise in searches and bookings from China to Russia.

The potential extension could further strengthen tourism and business links between Moscow and Beijing.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Izvestia, TASS