Nutella in space? NASA responds after viral Artemis moment

A routine moment during a landmark space mission unexpectedly drew global attention after a familiar household item appeared on camera.

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What seemed like a lighthearted detail quickly turned into a viral debate online, reports WP Wiadomości.

Record-breaking flight

NASA’s Artemis II mission made history as its crew travelled farther from Earth than any astronauts before, according to WP Wiadomości.

The Orion spacecraft, carrying four crew members, reached a distance of more than 406,000 kilometres from Earth as it passed beyond the Moon.

During coverage of the milestone, however, viewers noticed an unusual object drifting inside the cabin.

Viral moment

A full jar of Nutella was seen floating in zero gravity, catching the attention of social media users.

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Many online quickly turned the moment into a joke, suggesting the popular spread had unintentionally become part of a record-breaking journey.

“Nutella just broke the world record by flying as far from Earth as anyone else has ever done,” one user wrote.

“Nutella just got its final Space Ad delivered by the Artemis 2 crew,” another added.

Speculation grows

The unexpected appearance led some to question whether the moment had been staged as a marketing stunt.

Critics online suggested it resembled product placement, raising doubts about whether the brand’s presence was intentional.

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The discussion spread rapidly, with users debating whether a commercial deal could be behind the incident.

NASA responds

NASA moved quickly to dismiss the speculation, insisting there was no partnership involved.

“NASA does not select crew meals or food in connection with brand partnerships,” said press secretary Bethany Stevens in a statement to Futurism.

“It wasn’t product placement,” she added.

According to reports, astronauts brought a wide range of food on board, including items like macaroni and cheese, beef brisket and scrambled eggs.

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To make eating easier in zero gravity, the crew also packed dozens of tortillas, which can be used instead of bread to handle spreads like Nutella.

Sources: WP Wiadomości, Futurism, Scientific American