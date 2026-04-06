Climate shift blamed for rise in dangerous ticks in Russia

A surge in dangerous parasites across southern Russia is raising concern among scientists, who say changing conditions are accelerating their spread. Calls are now growing for urgent government action.

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Experts warn the situation could worsen in the coming months without intervention.

Rising threat

Researchers have reported increasing clusters of ticks in southern regions of Russia, with some describing them as “mutants” due to their expanding range, according to Polish outlet 02.pl, citing Izvestia.

These parasites are known carriers of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, a serious disease that can be fatal in severe cases.

Scientists say warming temperatures are enabling the ticks to move into areas where they were previously uncommon, heightening concerns about further spread.

Health risks grow

Medical experts warn that the virus carried by these ticks poses a major danger, particularly for those requiring hospital treatment.

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The mortality rate among severe cases can reach up to 50 percent, underscoring the urgency of preventive measures.

Specialists note that infection risks are influenced by weather patterns, with warmer conditions increasing the likelihood of transmission.

Vaccine concerns

According to reports cited by 02.pl, scientists are stressing the need for rapid development of a vaccine to counter the disease.

Alexander Ginzburg of the Gamaleya Research Center said progress could be made within months if sufficient state backing is provided.

Healthcare workers are seen as particularly vulnerable, increasing pressure to accelerate protective efforts.

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Calls for action

Other experts caution that even a limited number of infections could trigger wider outbreaks, especially during warmer seasons.

Igor Glamazdin of the Russian University of Biotechnology told Izvestia: “In any case, it’s necessary to develop a vaccine, and the technology must be constantly improved.”

Researchers are now urging the Kremlin to take swift decisions, warning that climate-driven changes are allowing the ticks to adapt and expand their range.

Spreading north

Cases have already been identified in regions including Volgograd, Rostov and Astrakhan, with scientists monitoring their gradual movement northward.

While some experts believe colder climates may still limit their long-term presence in cities like Moscow, others warn that summer conditions could increase the risk of wider outbreaks.

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The situation, they say, requires coordinated action to prevent escalation.

Sources: 02.pl, Izvestia, polsatnews.pl