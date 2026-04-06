SpaceX targets $1 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO plan

Elon Musk’s space company is moving closer to a landmark moment that could reshape global markets. Plans for a public listing suggest the firm may soon rival the world’s biggest corporations.

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The move could also push Musk into unprecedented financial territory.

IPO plans emerge

According to BBC, SpaceX has submitted a confidential filing for an initial public offering (IPO), a key step toward listing its shares on the stock market.

The process allows the company to consult with US regulators before publicly disclosing detailed financial information.

Reports cited by the BBC, including Bloomberg and Reuters, indicate the listing could take place as early as June.

Trillion valuation

SpaceX is expected to exceed a valuation of $1 trillion once it goes public, potentially making it one of the most valuable listed companies.

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Such a milestone would also place Musk on track to become the world’s first trillionaire, based on his ownership stake.

The company is reportedly aiming to raise at least $50 billion through the offering.

Expanding empire

The planned listing follows a series of moves linking Musk’s ventures more closely.

Earlier this year, SpaceX absorbed xAI, his artificial intelligence company, in an all-stock deal that reportedly valued the combined entity at around $1.25 trillion.

Analyst Emily Zheng of PitchBook told the BBC this integration could appeal to investors by showing shared resources and reduced costs across Musk’s businesses.

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Future ambitions

SpaceX continues to focus on rocket launches and its Starlink satellite network, which provides global internet coverage.

However, Musk has also outlined broader goals, including building infrastructure for AI in space and eventually establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars.

Experts remain cautious about the feasibility of some of these plans, though the company’s rapid growth has already transformed the space industry.

Sources: BBC, Bloomberg, Reuters, New York Times