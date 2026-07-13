Complacency in the oil market masks the threat of an undeclared naval war in the Strait of Hormuz

While financial markets display a dangerous level of complacency, rapidly accelerating military strikes between the United States and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz threaten to trigger a massive, undeclared naval war.

Despite a weekend packed with intense military skirmishes across the Persian Gulf, global financial markets are reacting with surprising indifference. Investors largely kept their cool on Sunday evening, with U.S. stock futures dipping only slightly while crude oil prices experienced a moderate bump rather than a massive spike.

According to a recent report by Fortune, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by just 100 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw similarly muted declines. In the commodities market, U.S. oil and Brent crude both climbed by 3.2 percent to hover around $74 and $78 per barrel respectively, while gold actually dropped to $4,085 an ounce.

Bob McNally, a former White House energy adviser and president of Rapidan Energy, noted that crude markets have been essentially ignoring geopolitical risks for years. He warned that traders are currently exhibiting a dangerous amount of complacency, blindly trusting that the worst of the regional conflict is already over even as military forces ramp up their operational tempo.

Accelerating strikes to protect global shipping lanes

The reality on the ground sharply contradicts the stock market’s relaxed attitude, as U.S. Central Command recently announced its fifth round of airstrikes against Iran in just the past week. This rapid escalation included three separate attack waves over a 24-hour period, aiming to severely degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners.

The latest barrage was explicitly triggered after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted another commercial ship, forcing American forces to actively intercept an incoming missile and drone. Over the weekend alone, the U.S. military successfully bombed roughly 140 strategic targets, including naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, and coastal surveillance networks.

Iran has aggressively retaliated by pairing its naval harassment with widespread salvos against several Gulf Arab neighbors, launching projectiles toward Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman. The regime insists that a memorandum of understanding signed last month grants them the absolute authority to regulate ship traffic, and they are actively attacking any vessels that refuse to use their state-backed corridor.

An undeclared naval war behind a ceasefire facade

In direct defiance of Iran’s demands, the United States is fighting to fully restore freedom of navigation through the vital maritime chokepoint. To bypass the regime’s blockade, American forces have established an alternate transit corridor hugging the coast of Oman.

Since early May, this massive escort operation has successfully helped more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil safely transit the heavily contested strait. However, this high-stakes standoff continues to fuel increasingly violent skirmishes as Iran desperately seeks to preserve its primary geopolitical leverage over the global economy.

Military historians are sounding the alarm that the current diplomatic truce is fundamentally broken. Sal Mercogliano, a maritime history professor at Campbell University, recently dismissed the supposed ceasefire as a complete facade, warning that the United States and Iran have effectively stumbled into an undeclared naval war that could easily spiral out of control.