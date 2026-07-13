They can pay to retain their workers, but it does not come cheap.

Running a business usually means balancing budgets, managing staff, and keeping customers happy—but in Russia, it apparently also means deciding which workers should be sent to fight in a foreign country.

According to the independent YouTube channel TV Rain, regional authorities in Russia are forcing local businesses to hand over their workers for the war in Ukraine.

If a company refuses to send its staff, it must pay a heavy price instead.

The leaked paperwork

The information has not been independently verified, but the YouTube channel cites a leaked 2026 military document that lays out the rules for one district.

According to RBC-Ukraine, a source close to the administration told TV Rain that this scheme is happening across the country.

The paperwork details exactly how many people work at each firm. It targets men aged between 20 and 60, setting a strict quota for how many workers each business must send to the battlefield.

Local leaders receive these numbers from regional headquarters. They then pass the burden down to local business owners, who must find the bodies to fill the gaps.

Financial escape routes

For companies that cannot afford to lose their staff, the government offers a buyout option. They can pay about 100,000 rubles to buy their way out. That is roughly $1,300.

The money goes toward hiring outside agencies to find alternative candidates for the military. TV Rain reported that this sum is a massive financial blow for small local businesses.

The scheme is reportedly not limited to private companies. According to the reports, a local district hospital was ordered to provide two workers for the front lines despite a severe shortage of medical staff in the region.

Rising buyout costs

One businessman from Siberia explained that these demands are not new. He said authorities threatened employers with harsh company inspections as early as 2024 if they did not provide troops.

By 2025, the buyout system had become common, but the price grew quickly. The Siberian business owner said he was forced to pay 450,000 rubles, or about $5,800, for every single person he wanted to keep.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials are watching these recruitment efforts closely. The Ukrainian military leadership suggests the Kremlin might avoid another massive public mobilization until after the State Duma elections in September.