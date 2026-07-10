Confusion and verbal slips during NATO summit, Trump sparks fresh speculation

President Donald Trump again mispronounced Vladimir Lenin’s name during a NATO summit press conference, as a series of verbal slips drew renewed attention online.

President Donald Trump sparked fresh online discussion after again mispronouncing the name of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during a press conference at the NATO summit in Turkey.

According to The Mirror, the remark came during a day that also included several other verbal slips as Trump answered questions on Ukraine, Iran and U.S. foreign policy.

Lenin remark

Speaking to reporters, Trump joked that he would have excelled as a communist because it would have been easy to persuade people.

“I would be the greatest communist in history. I’d be right up there with Leneeen,” Trump said, pronouncing Lenin’s name the same way he did during a 2024 campaign rally.

The Mirror noted that Trump made a similar pronunciation while discussing the 2020 U.S. election during his presidential campaign.

Series of gaffes

According to The Mirror, Trump also appeared to confuse Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Russian President Vladimir Putin during another exchange with reporters.

While discussing U.S. support for Ukraine, Trump reportedly asked, “Do you have a question for President Putin,” while gesturing toward Zelensky before correcting himself.

Earlier, Trump also mistakenly referred to the “Islamic Republic of Japan” while speaking about Iranian missile attacks before continuing his remarks.

Iran comments

The Mirror reported that Trump also warned the United States could carry out additional strikes against Iran if tensions escalate.

“We hit them very hard last night,” Trump said. “We’ll probably hit them hard again tonight.”

He also suggested the U.S. could target Iranian infrastructure, including Kharg Island, saying, “Maybe we’ll take over Kharg Island. We may take over Kharg Island. There’s not a thing they could do about it.”

Trump made the comments while attending the NATO summit, where discussions have focused on security, defense spending and ongoing international conflicts.

Sources: The Mirror