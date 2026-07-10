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697 targets hit in 2026: Deep strikes cost Russia billions of dollars, Ukraine says

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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That is for the deep-strike campaign alone, with the mid-range campaign hitting more than 7,000 targets over the same period.

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Ukraine has significantly ramped up its long-range military operations over the first six months of this year, targeting Russian oil and gas infrastructure and sparking a full-blown fuel crisis in Russia.

But just how extensive is the damage?

According to an official report from Ukraine’s military command, specialized long-range missions have successfully hit 697 targets deep inside Russian territory since the beginning of the year.

These deep-strike operations did not just cause panic among local populations. They also inflicted a massive economic blow, costing the enemy at least $6.1 billion, according to Ukraine’s top military official.

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Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi revealed the eye-popping figures on Friday during a mid-year briefing.

He explained that a parallel mid-range campaign has been equally relentless, striking more than 7,000 additional enemy targets during the same period.

Massive firepower

The sheer scale of the campaign is striking. According to the official military update, Ukraine’s artillery units carried out more than 456,000 fire missions in just half a year.

Meanwhile, missile units and Air Force pilots each launched well over 1,100 strikes. Dedicated support units also carried out another 1,400 independent attacks to maintain the pressure.

These figures point to a highly coordinated effort to disrupt logistics far from the active front lines. It is a calculated strategy explicitly designed to drain the enemy’s resources.

Heavy daily losses

The financial pain is mounting alongside the heavy toll on the battlefield. On July 10 alone, Russian forces lost an estimated 1,460 soldiers, according to the latest Ukrainian military data.

That single day pushed the estimated total Russian troop losses since the 2022 invasion to more than 1.4 million personnel. The Kremlin also lost two air defense systems and 52 artillery pieces during the same 24-hour period.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the Kremlin also lost roughly $278 million worth of vital military equipment in a single day.

That one-day total included one tank, six armored vehicles, and an estimated 1,868 drones.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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