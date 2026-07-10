Got retired in 2003 – now Russia seems to bringing back Soviet-era radars

It has been spotted more than once.

Modern military hardware usually relies on cutting-edge microchips and sleek, stealthy designs.

But when the pressure of a long conflict mounts, armies sometimes have to dig deep into their history books just to stay in the game.

A recent video from the front lines shows exactly what happens when old technology meets new warfare.

Cold War comeback

Ukrainian drone operators recently spotted an unusual target moving through the conflict zone. According to a report by Defense Express on July 9, a video released by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) showed its Alpha unit targeting a massive piece of military gear.

Analysts quickly realized they were looking at a relic. Instead of a modern tracking system, the drone had uncovered a P-14 family radar, a system first designed back in the late 1950s.

The specific model was likely a 5N84A Oborona-14, which entered service in the 1970s. It features a giant antenna stretching more than 30 meters wide.

Russia actually retired these systems back in 2003. Now, the Kremlin seems to be pulling them out of storage to plug holes in its frontline defenses.

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Huge but inaccurate

This ancient technology comes with major downsides. Defense Express noted that while the radar can spot objects up to 600 kilometers away, its accuracy is incredibly poor by today’s standards.

The system frequently miscalculates positions by over a kilometer. Even worse, it cannot track altitude at all, meaning it only provides a flat two-dimensional picture to its operators.

It is also an incredibly easy target to spot from the air. The massive structure stands about 25 meters high and must rotate constantly to work, making it a sitting duck for nimble Ukrainian drones.

Running out of options

Military experts believe Moscow is turning to these “monstrous archaic structures” because Ukraine has successfully hunted down its modern gear. Ukrainian forces have specifically targeted Russia’s newer Nebo radar systems.

Interestingly, the SBU footage showed a modern Nebo radar standing right next to the old Soviet model. Analysts suggest the newer system may have already been disabled, or perhaps it was just a clever decoy.

This is not the first time Russia has lost one of these rare relics. In March 2026, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces blew up another Oborona-14 radar in occupied Crimea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine keeps chipping away at other valuable air defenses. The Spartan Brigade recently used drones to destroy two Russian S-300 launchers near Volnovakha, wiping out an estimated $50 million worth of equipment.