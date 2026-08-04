Could Prince Harry be forced to sell his California home?

Royal legal defeat ignites rumors that Harry and Meghan may have to sell their home.

Fresh attention has turned to Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito estate after lawyers representing Associated Newspapers sought to recover tens of millions of dollars in legal costs following the dismissal of the duke’s privacy lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

During a segment on Sky News Australia, presenter Danica De Giorgio suggested the financial impact of the case could have wider implications for the couple.

“Could the Montecito mansion soon have a ‘For Sale’ sign in front of it? Harry and Meghan are facing a devastatingly large legal bill after the Duke lost his legal case against the Daily Mail.”

According to court proceedings, Associated Newspapers is seeking more than A$60 million in legal costs. The publisher has requested an immediate payment of approximately A$13 million, while also asking the High Court to order Prince Harry and the other claimants to cover the full legal costs incurred by both sides.

Critics question Harry’s legal strategy

TalkTV presenter Mark Dolan argued that the latest ruling follows a pattern of unsuccessful legal battles involving the Duke of Sussex.

He pointed to Harry’s previous dispute with the British government over taxpayer-funded police protection, as well as an earlier legal fight with the Mail on Sunday that ended in an out-of-court settlement after the claim was withdrawn.

Reflecting on the latest judgment, Dolan said:

“This time, he loses categorically and completely, and decides afterwards to attack the verdict as a complete whitewash.”

Dolan further argued that publicly criticizing the ruling risks undermining confidence in the British judicial system, particularly given that the same judge could ultimately determine how legal costs are allocated.

The High Court dismissed Prince Harry’s privacy lawsuit after concluding that the claims were speculative and lacked sufficient supporting evidence.

Lawyers representing Associated Newspapers told the court that the claimants—including Harry, Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley—had pursued changing allegations over an extended period without providing adequate proof.

“Harry’s in trouble.”

Whether the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle will face any financial decisions regarding their California home remains purely speculative. No evidence has emerged indicating that the couple intends to sell the Montecito property, and neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly commented on the suggestions made by television commentators.