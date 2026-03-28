Could the 25th Amendment Be Used on Trump?

Political tensions are rising in Washington as debate intensifies over presidential powers. A rarely used constitutional mechanism is now being discussed in connection with Donald Trump.

Others are reading now

According to Newsner, citing VT, conservative commentator Scott McConnell has suggested that Vice President JD Vance consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The amendment allows for a president to be declared unfit to serve under specific conditions, though it has never been used in this way.

Unusual proposal

McConnell, co-founder of The American Conservative, shared his views in posts on X, urging Vance to take action.

“My advice to Vance: Announce your support of 25th amendment transition,” he wrote, outlining what he described as a potential path forward.

He added: “Say Chris Murphy or similar will be veep. Announce you will NOT be a candidate in 2028. Use your position, access to the media to explain why this is necessary. Don’t resign.”

Also read

Rising criticism

The comments come amid broader criticism of Trump’s recent decisions, particularly following U.S. involvement in strikes targeting Iran, according to Newsner.

McConnell has been openly critical of U.S. foreign policy and suggested alternative political figures could play a role in resolving tensions.

He also floated the idea that Senator Marco Rubio could help negotiate a ceasefire while maintaining political standing.

Strong reaction

In later remarks, McConnell sharply criticized the administration’s handling of intelligence and the situation in the Middle East.

“So Netanyahu fed Trump BS intelligence. Trump, ignoring his own intelligence agencies, lapped it up. Now because things didn’t work out like the BS intelligence claimed, wants to commit genocide in our name. OK.”

Also read

Meanwhile, Trump has said there are “strong” ongoing talks with Iran regarding a ceasefire, though Iranian officials have rejected that claim, according to reports.

Sources: Newsner, VT