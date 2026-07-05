Court ruling could terminate Marine Le Pen’s presidential campaign before it even started

According to the Associated Press, a Paris appeals court is set to decide whether Marine Le Pen can remain eligible for France’s 2027 presidential election, with the ruling expected to have major political consequences.

France’s political landscape could shift dramatically on Tuesday as a Paris appeals court prepares to rule on Marine Le Pen’s embezzlement conviction, a decision that may determine whether the longtime far-right leader is eligible to contest the 2027 presidential election.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the outcome could also reshape the race to succeed President Emmanuel Macron if Le Pen is barred from standing.

Appeal decision

Le Pen is appealing a March 2025 conviction that found her and other members of the National Rally guilty of misappropriating European Parliament funds between 2004 and 2016 by paying party staff with money intended for parliamentary assistants.

AP reported that the lower court sentenced Le Pen to prison time, suspended pending appeal, and imposed a five-year ban on holding elected office. She has denied wrongdoing and is seeking to overturn the conviction.

During the appeal, Le Pen admitted there had been “a mistake” but argued she believed the employment arrangements complied with the rules and said there was never any attempt to conceal them.

Possible outcomes

According to AP, the appeals court could acquit Le Pen, allowing her to pursue a fourth presidential campaign, although prosecutors could still challenge such a decision before France’s Court of Cassation.

The judges could also uphold her conviction while reducing or removing the ban on holding elected office. Since the ban imposed by the lower court took immediate effect, a reduced suspension of two years or less would expire before the first round of the 2027 presidential election.

However, Le Pen has said that restrictions linked to any prison sentence or judicial supervision could make it impossible to conduct a nationwide campaign.

Election impact

Prosecutors have asked the appeals court to sentence Le Pen to four years in prison, including three years suspended, along with a five-year ban from holding elected office.

If the court maintains a lengthy ban, National Rally leader Jordan Bardella, 30, is widely seen as the party’s likely presidential candidate.

AP noted that Le Pen has warned she cannot wait indefinitely for a final legal outcome because presidential campaigns require months of preparation, including securing endorsements from 500 elected officials before candidates can appear on the ballot.

Sources: Associated Press