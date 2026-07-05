Dry spell blasts India with worst June rainfall in 12 years

Countless families depend completely on the sky to survive. When nature fails to deliver its regular seasonal patterns, local communities face an immediate test.

A dramatic shift in regional weather is now triggering urgent emergency preparations as populations brace for an uncertain summer ahead, reports the BBC.

A parched start

The change on the ground is stark. According to a BBC report, India just experienced its driest June in 12 years, forcing local communities to rethink their immediate plans.

The drop has caught many off guard. The India Meteorological Department revealed that nationwide rainfall dropped almost 40 percent below its original expectations.

This extreme dry spell ranks as the fifth-worst since nationwide records began back in 1901. Worse still, upcoming weather forecasts look grim.

“This was the fifth-driest June for India since 1901, and the driest in 12 years,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told the BBC.

Empty fields

The missing rain is already causing widespread disruption across rural communities. Survival depends on the monsoon.

By the end of the month, the total area planted with summer crops fell by nearly 23 percent compared to last year. Rice fields have taken the biggest hit, with sowing plunging by a full quarter.

The delay stems from a sluggish start to the rainy season. The monsoon arrived three days late and then stalled for two weeks across western regions, bringing field preparations to a complete standstill.

This slowdown could force the nation to buy more edible oils from foreign markets. Nearly half of the country’s farmlands lack artificial irrigation systems, making the timing of the rains absolutely vital.

Adequate buffers

Despite the immediate panic, officials insist that the country is ready to handle a weak season. The government has already stepped up defense plans against harsh El Nino conditions.

Authorities have identified 315 at-risk districts to deploy emergency backup measures. These strategies include using quick-growing seeds and promoting crops that require very little water.

“We are preparing in advance, not waiting for a crisis,” Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated during an interview reported by the BBC.

Chouhan reassured the public that there is absolutely no need to panic. The nation entered the season with 39.7 million tonnes of rice in storage, which is nearly three times the required emergency buffer.

Sources: BBC