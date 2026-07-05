China and Russia to hold joint naval exercises ‘designed to maintain peace’

China and Russia will hold their annual Joint Sea naval exercises near the Chinese coast this month before carrying out joint patrols in the Pacific, as both countries continue to deepen their military partnership.

China has announced that its navy will conduct annual joint military exercises with Russia later this month, followed by joint patrols in the Pacific, as the two countries continue to strengthen their strategic partnership.

According to Digi24, citing AFP, Beijing said the drills are intended to improve cooperation between the two militaries and help maintain regional peace and stability.

Joint exercises

China’s Ministry of Defense said the “Joint Sea-2026” exercises will take place in the waters and airspace off Qingdao, a major naval base on China’s eastern coast.

According to Digi24, which cited AFP, after the exercises conclude, naval forces from both countries will carry out joint maritime patrols in an unspecified area of the Pacific Ocean.

Chinese officials said the initiative is designed to “jointly respond to security challenges and maintain peace and stability in the region,” though they did not disclose the number of ships or personnel taking part.

Growing partnership

China and Russia have steadily expanded their diplomatic, economic and military cooperation in recent years, presenting themselves as an alternative to what they describe as U.S. dominance of the international order.

Digi24 reported, citing AFP, that the latest exercises come roughly two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China, where he described bilateral relations as “unprecedented,” while Chinese President Xi Jinping called the partnership “unwavering.”

The “Joint Sea” naval exercises have been held annually since 2012. Last year’s edition took place near Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok and was also followed by joint patrols.

International scrutiny

The growing military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow has drawn increasing attention from Western countries, particularly since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to Digi24, citing AFP, China has not condemned Russia’s invasion and has instead called for peace negotiations, while Western governments continue to accuse Beijing of providing Moscow with significant economic support that helps sustain its war effort.

Sources: Digi24, AFP